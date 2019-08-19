South Carolina

20-year-old Spartanburg man drowns in Lake Keowee

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

Columbia, SC

A 20-year-old man from Greer, South Carolina, died after drowning in Lake Keowee on Aug. 18.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the victim as Jose Adrian Ramirez of Spartanburg County.

Ramirez was swimming away from shore near Fall Creek Landing at the lake on Sunday night when he “appeared to struggle and then disappeared” underwater, according to a news release from the coroner.

Ramirez’s body was recovered 45 minutes after emergency responders received the first 911 call. His body was found by divers in water 25 feet deep, 50 feet from the shoreline.

The coroner has ruled Ramirez’s death accidental.

Isabella Cueto
Isabella Cueto is a bilingual multimedia journalist covering Lexington County, one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. She previously worked as a reporter for the Medill Justice Project and WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. She is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she studied journalism and theatre arts.
