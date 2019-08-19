Argument at Lowe’s turns deadly, but no charges to be filed in shooting, SC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An argument between two men turned deadly at a South Carolina Lowe’s Home Improvement store, the Spartanburg Police Department said Monday.

Although one man was fatally shot in Sunday’s confrontation, no charges will be filed against the gunman, police said in a news release.

Police said the shooter acted in self-defense.

The incident began as an argument between two men who knew each other, according to the news release. Police said it happened at the Lowe’s on Blackstock Road.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:45 p.m. at the hardware superstore, where Randall Eugene Belk confronted Guy Edward Holler inside the Lowe’s before the incident turned violent in the parking lot, according to the news release.

Witnesses said the men were arguing, and Belk “challenged” Holler, who tried to get away from the situation by walking away from Belk and down a different aisle in the store, police said.

Belk left the store but did not leave the situation.

Police said Belk went to his truck and got a 4-foot-long piece of lumber and waited for Holler to leave the store.

When Holler returned to the parking lot, he headed toward his vehicle and Belk stalked him from behind with the wood, according to the news release.

Witnesses said Holler was in his car when Belk confronted him again and ignored pleas to back off, police said.

Belk was menacing Holler with the lumber and was four feet away when Holler fired a bullet and hit Belk in the upper body, according to the news release.

Belk was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Holler was taken to Spartanburg City Hall, where he was “interviewed and released” by police who conferred with the prosecutor’s office and determined he acted in self-defense, according to the release.

Police said no charges will be filed.

Information on what the men were arguing about and the nature of their relationship was not available.