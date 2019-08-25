Midlands teen missing for days without medication might be in Myrtle Beach, SC cops say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

When a Midlands girl didn’t show up to school, or for work, last Thursday the teenager was reported missing, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office said.

Now the sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help locating Jessica Marie Ross, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The 16-year-old was last seen at her Lugoff home, when she appeared to be heading to school — but she never made it, the post said.

The sheriff’s office said she also was not seen later in the day at her job, at the Firehouse Subs on Two Notch Road in Columbia.

While she is officially missing, the teen is also considered a possible runaway, according to the Facebook post.

Ross might be visiting her boyfriend, who lives in the Myrtle Beach area of the state, the sheriff’s office said.

Attempts to locate the boyfriend by police in Myrtle Beach have not been successful, per the post.

Information that Ross might have been taken against her will was not available.

But she could still be in danger.

The teen’s mother told the sheriff’s office that Ross left home without “needed medication,” according to the post.

Ross, who has no cellphone, could be driving a silver 2013 Toyota Prius, with a license plate that reads “JEM552,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Ross is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512.

