Worker dies after cutting down tree in lakeside golf community, SC coroner says

How to file a workplace complaint with OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous.

A 32-year-old man who worked for a group of luxury mountain communities died after getting hurt at a South Carolina golf course, officials say.

Benjamin Wood of Pendleton was “cutting down a tree” at Keowee Key Golf Course when he was injured on Wednesday, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

The incident happened at a residential community that neighbors Lake Keowee, an area for boating, swimming and fishing, according to its website.

Wood was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Coroner Kandy Kelley said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials said Wood worked for The Cliffs, which offers upscale living at seven locations in the Carolinas, its website says.

Wood’s autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, the coroner said.

The office said it’s investigating the incident with help from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“No foul play is expected,” the coroner’s office said.