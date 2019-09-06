South Carolina

Husband burns down family’s mobile home after learning of wife’s affair, SC cops say

A South Carolina man burned down his home Friday morning after finding out about his wife’s alleged affair, media outlets report.

Antonio Meadows poured gas inside the mobile home in Andrews before police say he set fire to it around 11 a.m., according to WCIV.

He told police he found texts on his wife’s phone earlier that made him think “she was cheating,” WCSC reported.

His wife and children were not in the home at the time but were at a neighbor’s house, WCIV reported.

The home was completely destroyed and Meadows was treated at the hospital after burning his leg during the incident, according to WCIV.

Meadows, 40, was arrested by Andrews Police and booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he remains, arrest records show.

He was charged with second-degree arson, according to WCSC.

