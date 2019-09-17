South Carolina
Child hit by car near elementary school in South Carolina, police say
SC bus driver: ‘I’m just a mother who got 40 kids off to safety’
A child was hit by a vehicle near a South Carolina elementary school at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, police told WCBD.
The child had minor injuries from the crash near Carolina Park Elementary School, according to WCIV.
The vehicle hit the child at the intersection of Park Avenue Boulevard and Carolina Park Boulevard, near the elementary school and Wando High School, Mount Pleasant Police said.
The intersection where the crash happened is a large roundabout close to the school.
Comments