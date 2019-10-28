Fire kills county official’s son and destroys historic SC house, officials say

A South Carolina county official lost her son to a fire that officials say destroyed the family’s historic house.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning at the Badham House in Dorchester County, where council member Harriet Holman lived with her family, according to a release from the county.

Holman, her husband and two other family members were in the home at the time, the release says, and more than 50 emergency personnel responded to the fire.

But by the time first responders got there, the house was engulfed in flames and part of it had collapsed, the release says.

Holman’s son, 29-year-old Tonie Jackson, Jr., was found dead in the home, WCIV reported.

“Pray for and respect the privacy of the Holman family during this difficult time,” Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey said in the release.

The family’s home, which was built in the early 20th century, is a “complete loss,” according to the release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Jackson’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, WCBD reported.

Holman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but has since been released, the county said.

The Badham House was built by Vernon Cosby Badham, a sawmill owner, after he and his wife were inspired by a home they saw on their honeymoon in Italy, according to Azalea Magazine.