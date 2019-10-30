Police find dead infant, and other kids living in feces and trash, SC cops say

Children and a dead baby were found in a South Carolina home filled with trash and feces, media outlets report.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the death of a 7-month-old at a home in Timmonsville on Oct. 15 when they discovered children living in “unsuitable conditions,” according to WMBF.

There was animal feces in the bathtub and toilet, animals roaming freely and an “immense amount” of trash all over the house, investigators say, according to WPDE.

The children are now in protective custody and an autopsy has been ordered for the baby, WMBF reported.

The mother, 27-year-old Ashley McPherson, was arrested Tuesday and charged with six counts of child neglect, according to the Florence County Detention Center.

“McPherson is alleged to have placed her children at an unreasonable risk of harm, impacting their health and personal safety by allowing them to be in a home that was not suitable for living,” sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn said in a statement, according to SCNow.

McPherson is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to the detention center.

Officials are still investigating, according to WPDE.