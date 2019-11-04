South Carolina
Cher is bringing her concert tour to South Carolina. Here’s how to get tickets
Cher is coming to South Carolina.
The “Goddess of Pop” announced Monday she is extending her “Here We Go Again” tour with an additional 26 dates in 2020 — including a March 20 performance at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, but only for a select few.
Citi is the “official presale credit card” of Cher’s tour, WLTX reported, meaning tickets will be available earlier for members. Citi cardholders and Cher fan club members can purchase tickets starting Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. The presale ends Nov. 7 at 10 p.m.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Nov. 8 starting at 10 a.m. All tickets are available at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the coliseum’s box office.
The tour is in support of Cher’s 2018 tribute album for Abba, titled “Dancing Queen,” the Rolling Stone reported.
She’s joined by Nile Rodgers and Chic. Rodgers, who co-founded Chic in the 1970s, is the producer behind David Bowie’s album “Let’s Dance” and Madonna’s album “Like a Virgin,” according to his biography.
Cher’s North American leg of the tour already sold more than 540,000 tickets, Variety reported.
Comments