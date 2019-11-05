28-year-old inmate dies on way to hospital, SC prison official says

An inmate of a South Carolina prison died as he was being rushed to a hospital Monday night, Department of Corrections officials said.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Richard Michael Henson, who was locked up in the Turbeville Correctional Institution, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. That is about 60 miles east of Columbia.

Suicide is suspected in the 28-year-old’s death, the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

After finding Henson, prison officers tried to rescue him and gave him aid, but the 28-year-old died while he was being transported to a local hospital, the Department of Corrections said.

While suicide is suspected, Henson’s death is being investigated, and an autopsy will be performed, according to the tweet.

Turbeville is a male-only, medium-security facility, according to the Department of Corrections.

Henson was serving an indeterminate sentence of 1-6 years under the Youthful Offender Act (YOA) for first-degree assault and battery, Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysti Shain told The State Tuesday.

Most of the inmates at Turbeville were sentenced under the YOA, which is a behavior and performance-driven program for convicts primarily between 17-25 years old, according to the Department of Corrections.

Henson began serving a shock incarceration sentence in June 2015, and was release to YOA parole in November of that year, Shain said.

After being arrested on a parole violation in March 2019, Henson was returned to the Department of Corrections, according to Shain.

He was locked up again on June 18, and spent most of that time incarcerated in Turbeville, prison records show.

Henson was eligible for parole in May 2020, and prison records show his projected release date was Sept. 13, 2020.

Since being returned to the Department of Corrections in 2019, Henson had not been disciplined or attempted to escape, according to prison records.

