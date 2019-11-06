Middle school students charged after threats to other kids and staff, SC officials say

Three middle school students are charged after school officials said they made threats to other students and staff, media outlets report.

Two lists that threatened harm against specific students and staff were found by administrators at Woodmont Middle School in Piedmont late last week, according to the Greenville News.

Greenville County district officials notified law enforcement of the the lists, and three students accused of making them were charged with making student threats, WYFF reported.

The students are suspended and recommended for an expulsion hearing, district officials told FOX Carolina.

The parents of the students on the lists were told about it and a message was sent out to all parents on Friday, the Greenville News reported.

Piedmont is about 12 miles from Greenville.