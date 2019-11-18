Amid rash of horse stabbings, one is shot and killed in South Carolina, deputies say

As authorities continue to investigate a series of horse stabbings along the North Carolina-South Carolina border, a horse was shot and killed in Greenville County late last week, deputies say.

The owners of a horse in Greenville County, South Carolina, found the animal dead from several gunshot wounds Nov. 16, deputies said. They are also investigating the stabbing of a horse who was found “standing in the road, bleeding heavily and suffering multiple cuts” on Oct. 31, according to the Greenville Sheriff’s Office.

At least three horses have been injured in stabbing incidents since Sept. 25 and others have been let out of their pastures, Deb Messmer, who has been tracking the incidents, told McClatchy news group earlier this month.

Deputies in Polk County, North Carolina, confirmed the stabbing investigations in South Carolina and said as of Nov. 8 there had been no incidents in North Carolina.

“Spartanburg County Animal Control and local veterinarians have confirmed several reports of horses with serious lacerations in recent days. These incidents took place in the Landrum, Campobello, and Gowensville areas of South Carolina,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened not far from where other horses had been stabbed, but deputies have not said if the incidents are connected.

Greenville County deputies and animal control officers are investigating, and they ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office or Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.