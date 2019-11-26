South Carolina man had dream of winning the lottery. Now he’s $250k richer

A South Carolina man had a dream about winning the lotto, he the told the South Carolina Education Lottery. A couple days later, his number was up.

Kevin Miller, of North Charleston, claimed his $250,000 prize recently, lotto officials said.

He bought a $10 scratch-off ticket at a store in Summerville on his way to work, according to the lottery.

“I hesitated on buying the ticket, because I was in a hurry and the guy in front of me in line was taking a long time,” he told lottery officials.

He said he plans use the jackpot to buy a new house with his fiancee, according to the lottery.