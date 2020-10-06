Cops need help identifying man in SC with ‘graphic’ injuries who doesn’t know his name

A man was found with “graphic” injuries — and doesn’t know his own name, South Carolina officials say.

Deputies are asking for help with identifying the mystery man spotted in Goose Creek on Sept. 24, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office wrote Monday on Facebook.

The man hasn’t been able to tell cops who he is, according to officials in the area northwest of Charleston.

Though the man’s injuries were initially too “graphic” to share in photos, his condition has improved, officials say. Deputies on Monday released a picture of the man, who they described as likely 55 to 70 years old with a “slender build.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officials say the man was found with military items, including a U.S. Marine Corps hat and lighter as well as a face mask with the words “grumpy old veteran.”

Social media users took to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post to share their well wishes and to offer potential tips.

“Praying for a full recovery,” one person wrote. “Also praying for a positive identity so that his family can be notified of his condition. Come on sir...keep fighting.”

Officials ask anyone with information to call 843-719-5048 or 843-719-4412.