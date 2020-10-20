Off-duty cop shattered car window with her fist during argument, SC officials say

A former Orangeburg police officer was arrested after an off-duty fight in which she shattered the victim’s car window with her fist, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, is charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to property, officials said on Tuesday.

Lawton got into a loud and public verbal argument with an unnamed individual on Sept. 23, SLED documents show.

Investigators didn’t share what the argument was about, or who it was with, but witnesses said at one point Lawton “ran toward the victim’s vehicle and intentionally punched the right front passenger window until it shattered.”

Lawton was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to SLED.

