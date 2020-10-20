The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

South Carolina

Off-duty cop shattered car window with her fist during argument, SC officials say

A former Orangeburg police officer was arrested after an off-duty fight in which she shattered the victim’s car window with her fist, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, is charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to property, officials said on Tuesday.

Lawton got into a loud and public verbal argument with an unnamed individual on Sept. 23, SLED documents show.

Investigators didn’t share what the argument was about, or who it was with, but witnesses said at one point Lawton “ran toward the victim’s vehicle and intentionally punched the right front passenger window until it shattered.”

Lawton was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to SLED.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

South Carolina

Proposal would term-limit chair of a South Carolina County

October 20, 2020 2:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service