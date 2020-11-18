The State in Columbia SC Logo
South Carolina reports first flu-related death of the season, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina health officials on Wednesday reported the first flu death of the season.

The individual who died was from the Pee Dee area of the state, according to a statement from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Further information about the individual who died was not provided.

DHEC officials urged South Carolinians over the age of six months to get their flu vaccinations, especially now as the coronavirus pandemic is slated to stretch throughout flu season. It’s particularly important, they said, for young children, adults over the age of 50, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions.

“As we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible and one key step we can take is getting our flu shots,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said in a statement.

Health officials warned that contracting the flu and the coronavirus simultaneously could cause serious complications.

An influx of people experiencing such complications could crowd the state’s hospitals.

“Another reason why it’s important to get your flu shot this year is we must avoid overwhelming our hospitals, ICUs, and ventilators as best we can with both flu and COVID-19 patients on the increase,” Bell said in a statement.

Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch helps cover South Carolina's government for The State.
