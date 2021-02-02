Candy bar craving leads to lottery win for South Carolina man. ‘I almost passed out’

A man with a craving for candy stopped at a South Carolina store — and ended up with a sweet surprise.

The Spartanburg County man was picking up a candy bar when he bought a $10 lottery ticket “on a whim,” according to the S.C. Education Lottery. He later realized the ticket was worth $300,000.

“I about passed out,” the winner, who officials didn’t identify, said in a news release Monday.

The S.C. Education Lottery said the man won big after taking a trip to the Corner Mart in Landrum. The convenience store is near the North Carolina border roughly 25 miles northwest of Spartanburg.

While grabbing a candy bar, officials said, the winner tried his luck on the $300,000 Extra Play game. He beat 1-in-a-million odds — but almost forgot about his sweet treat.

“It kind of melted before I finally ate it,” the man said in the news release.

It’s not the first time a run to a store led to a big windfall.

In March, a North Carolina mother studying to become a nurse scored a prize-winning ticket during her coffee break, McClatchy News reported.

Months later, officials said a North Carolina college student won big after making a “last-minute” stop to the grocery store.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.