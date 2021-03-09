Fake animal control officers steal 5 dogs from SC home — including puppies, cops say

Four puppies were stolen in South Carolina, officials said. Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Fake animal control officers stole five dogs from a home, prompting a search for clues in South Carolina, officials said.

Two people posed as armed law enforcement agents using bogus credentials last month and took off with the dogs, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, there’s a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case of the stolen animals, which officials said included a mom and her four puppies.

“We hope the $5,000 reward will flush out others who have been victimized with this kind of scheme and bring decent folks forward who may know something and perhaps, folks who are involved but are unaware of the serious consequences of being involved in this felony crime,” Joe Elmore, president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, said Tuesday in a news release.

The organization has joined deputies in urging people to come forward with information in the case. The sheriff’s office said the dogs were taken from a Johns Island home on Feb. 17.

During the dognapping, officials said, at least one of the people impersonating an animal control officer appeared to have a gun. The pair, a male and a female, were seen in a small green SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These individuals didn’t just break the law,” Aldwin Roman, vice president of operations and strategy for the Charleston Animal Society, said in the release. “Their actions constitute a felony and are an insult to the dedicated folks in law enforcement that put their lives on the line every day. They used intimidation to steal a family dog and puppies.”

The older dog is described as a brindle pitbull mix that has white paws, while her puppies are “black with white markings.”

Officials ask anyone with information about the case to contact Deputy Steven Jarvis at 843-743-7200.