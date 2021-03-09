Birds are dying in South Carolina, and feeders may be the culprits, officials say

Birds are dying at an increased rate in South Carolina, and wildlife officials say bird feeders are part of the problem. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wildlife officials are pleading with South Carolinians to take down their bird feeders — at least temporarily — as bird deaths spike across the state.

Pine siskins, part of the finch family, seem to be suffering the worst casualties, although other bird species have been dying at an elevated rate in recent weeks as well, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Many of them are dropping dead at or nearby bird feeders, more than is usual, DNR said.

And South Carolina isn’t alone.

“The reports of dead and sick songbirds, particularly pine siskins, are also occurring in other states, suggesting there is a widespread outbreak in disease, likely Salmonella,” DNR spokesperson David Lucas said.

Salmonella infections are often deadly to songbirds, and there are some tell-tale signs of the sickness.

“Sick birds may appear thin, fluffed up, depressed, have swollen eyelids or may have trouble passing waste,” a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission release said. “They are often lethargic and easy to approach.”

Bird feeders are dirty places. When birds congregate to them day after day without the feeder being cleaned, it can become a perfect environment for salmonella.

“Keeping bird feeders clean, and temporarily removing them for the next few weeks, is something people can do to help keep birds safe,” Lucas said.

Put the feeders away for about four weeks, he added, just long enough for the particularly vulnerable pine siskins to migrate north.

“Don’t worry, birds will still be able to find food in nature without bird feeders,” Lucas said. “This removal is only temporary, and birds should return to your feeder once it is put back up.”