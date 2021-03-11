‘Not a monster.’ Suspect in SC kidnapping, sexual assault says he has no memory of it

A sexual assault and kidnapping suspect said he doesn't remember what happened, video shows. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man accused of kidnapping and sexual assault in South Carolina said he doesn’t remember any of it.

“This isn’t me,” Jamaal Harvey, 44, said Thursday in a bond hearing, according to video from multiple news outlets. “I’m not a monster.”

Harvey was arrested in connection with an attack that Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said was “violent” and left a woman hospitalized with head injuries.

The woman was leaving an Ingles grocery store in Anderson on Monday when someone she didn’t know abducted her, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. The stranger drove the woman somewhere else, where he “physically and sexually assaulted her,” before eventually taking her back to the parking lot, according to officials.

Harvey was charged with “criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,” McClatchy News reported.

During his bond hearing, Harvey told the court he has a history of “blacking out,” video from WHNS and WSPA shows.

“I have no recollection of what happened, but I know all the evidence points to me,” Harvey said, according to the footage. “I would love to greatly apologize to the victim and the family.”

Judge James White denied bond for Harvey based on the charges, the Anderson Independent-Mail reported. The Anderson County Bond Court didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for video of the hearing.