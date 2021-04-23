South Carolina
The State, This Week: A modern farmers market + SC worker shortages + Upstate American Idol star
This week, S.C. Democrat Joe Cunningham filed preliminary paperwork for a possible run for governor. He’s been on the radar as a possible candidate for months.
Here are this week’s top stories.
1. SC has job openings, but people aren’t applying
South Carolina has thousands of job openings but companies can’t find enough people to fill, or even apply, for them. The shortage has gone on for weeks now. Here’s what you need to know.
- There are 85,000 jobs posted in the state and 116,000 people receiving unemployment.
- South Carolina reinstated the requirement this week that residents must actively be searching for work to continue receiving unemployment benefits.
- Some companies in Myrtle Beach, like Market Common’s Co Sushi, have even begun offering $200+ sign-on bonuses to lure workers.
- The state plans to hold a virtual job fair on May 4 to help veterans find work and combat the worker shortage.
2. A modern farmers market? With WiFi?
When I heard about a farmers market on the outskirts of Florence soon offering WiFi, I couldn’t believe it. It’s all part of the Department of Agriculture’s attempts to revitalize its three farmers markets around the state. I went to visit the Pee Dee State Farmers Market to see what it looks like.
The goal for the market’s manager Bob Sager is to diversify the markets offerings and make it more appealing to young people.
Here’s what you’ll find at the new market:
- Boutique pottery, spice and wine shops
- Growing Hobby, a succulent stand, plus plenty of plant and flower stands
- Produce stands (it’s still a farmers market)
- Two Girls Treasures, vintage home furniture and decor
If you want to check it out, the market’s Spring Plant and Flower Sales are happening right now and run through Sunday.
3. A South Carolina teen becomes a star
I nearly cried watching Caleb Kennedy’s American Idol performance of “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson. American Idol judge Luke Bryan told the Upstate 16-year-old that his cover of the song was his best performance yet, The State’s Lyn Riddle reports.
“Have you ever been on the road?” judge Lionel Richie asked Kennedy after his performance.
Kennedy replied, “No sir.”
“If you keep this up, you’ll be on the road for a very long time,” Richie told him.
4. One complex, 31 small businesses transforming North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street
Brad Alexander wanted to build a craft beer bar in the Grand Strand but couldn’t find the right building for it.
So he built an entire shopping center in North Myrtle Beach to suit his needs, The Sun News’ Alan Blondin reports.
The idyllic, and extremely beachy, Shops on Main is now home to 31 tenants across seven buildings totaling 48,000 square feet. The tightly packed shopping center stands in stark contrast to the 1990s-esque strip malls that litter the Grand Strand. Alexander says that’s the point.
Here’s a few of the businesses in the shopping center so far:
- Butter & Whisk, a baking class studio
- Board & Brush Creative Studios, a BYOB woodworking shop
- Main Street Taphouse (coming soon)
- Southern Threads
- Whit’s Frozen Custard
Many more things — Animals
So many animal stories this week. I’ll start with a good one, share some bad ones and end with a useful one. Also, I just have to say that I am so lucky that somehow I have *never* had a Palmetto bug in my apartment. (Maybe they don’t like the third floor?)
- Frogs might be gross, but it’s cute to watch watch Rock Hill children run after them to see how far they jump.
- Coyotes are not native to South Carolina but have recently been spotted on Isle of Palms.
- Jellyfish here, jellyfish there, jellyfish everywhere. Here’s which of the slimy stingers have washed up in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head.
- A quickly-spreading disease is killing rabbits around the country, here’s what state officials say can keep our fluffy friends safe.
- Palmetto bugs are nasty! We hate them! Here’s how to get rid of the creatures.
---
