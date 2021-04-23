The State, This Week: A modern farmers market + SC worker shortages + Upstate American Idol star

Happy Friday, everybody! Chase Karacostas here.

This week, S.C. Democrat Joe Cunningham filed preliminary paperwork for a possible run for governor. He’s been on the radar as a possible candidate for months.

The weather forecast looks bleak for tomorrow, but Sunday should be prime beach weather.

Here are this week’s top stories.

South Carolina has thousands of job openings but companies can’t find enough people to fill, or even apply, for them. The shortage has gone on for weeks now. Here’s what you need to know.

There are 85,000 jobs posted in the state and 116,000 people receiving unemployment.

South Carolina reinstated the requirement this week that residents must actively be searching for work to continue receiving unemployment benefits.

to continue receiving unemployment benefits. Some companies in Myrtle Beach, like Market Common’s Co Sushi, have even begun offering $200+ sign-on bonuses to lure workers.

to lure workers. The state plans to hold a virtual job fair on May 4 to help veterans find work and combat the worker shortage.

Marilyn Henderson and Charlie Hanson shop for flowers at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. The Pee Dee State Farmers market is set to host the Plant and Flower Sale April 22-25. The event, expected to bring over up to 22,000 visitors, was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three state farmers markets in S.C. were set up by the S.C. Department of Agriculture to support local farming in the region. April 15, 2021. JASON LEE

When I heard about a farmers market on the outskirts of Florence soon offering WiFi, I couldn’t believe it. It’s all part of the Department of Agriculture’s attempts to revitalize its three farmers markets around the state. I went to visit the Pee Dee State Farmers Market to see what it looks like.

The goal for the market’s manager Bob Sager is to diversify the markets offerings and make it more appealing to young people.

Here’s what you’ll find at the new market:

Boutique pottery, spice and wine shops

Growing Hobby, a succulent stand, plus plenty of plant and flower stands

Produce stands (it’s still a farmers market)

Two Girls Treasures, vintage home furniture and decor

If you want to check it out, the market’s Spring Plant and Flower Sales are happening right now and run through Sunday.

Caleb Kennedy performing on ‘American Idol.’ Screengrab from Youtube / American Idol.

I nearly cried watching Caleb Kennedy’s American Idol performance of “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson. American Idol judge Luke Bryan told the Upstate 16-year-old that his cover of the song was his best performance yet, The State’s Lyn Riddle reports.

“Have you ever been on the road?” judge Lionel Richie asked Kennedy after his performance.

Kennedy replied, “No sir.”

“If you keep this up, you’ll be on the road for a very long time,” Richie told him.

Brad Alexander wanted to build a craft beer bar in the Grand Strand but couldn’t find the right building for it.

So he built an entire shopping center in North Myrtle Beach to suit his needs, The Sun News’ Alan Blondin reports.

The idyllic, and extremely beachy, Shops on Main is now home to 31 tenants across seven buildings totaling 48,000 square feet. The tightly packed shopping center stands in stark contrast to the 1990s-esque strip malls that litter the Grand Strand. Alexander says that’s the point.

Here’s a few of the businesses in the shopping center so far:

Butter & Whisk, a baking class studio

Board & Brush Creative Studios, a BYOB woodworking shop

Main Street Taphouse (coming soon)

Southern Threads

Whit’s Frozen Custard

Many more things — Animals

5-year-old Dylan Moreland races a frog Saturday at the Mayor’s Frog Jump at the Come-See-Me Festival. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

So many animal stories this week. I’ll start with a good one, share some bad ones and end with a useful one. Also, I just have to say that I am so lucky that somehow I have *never* had a Palmetto bug in my apartment. (Maybe they don’t like the third floor?)

---

