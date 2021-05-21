Kitten stuck in wall gets high-tech rescue from SC firefighters using thermal imaging

Capt. Robert Ulrich poses with the rescued kitten. PHOTO FROM CITY OF GOOSE CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT'S FACEBOOK PAGE

Firefighters in Goose Creek, South Carolina, were called in and used some sophisticated technology to rescue a kitten trapped inside a house wall, the department announced in a Facebook post.

Animal Control dispatched the department on Wednesday afternoon when workers needed help saving the feline that was trapped inside the wall near electrical service. Firefighters used thermal imaging to pinpoint the location of the kitten, allowing the department to cut a small hole with hand tools and make the rescue.

The kitten was safely removed unharmed.

People took to Facebook to praise the department on the rescue.

“This would make an excellent photo for a calendar,” one Facebook user said. “Great work.”

“You make my heart smile!” said another. “Thank you!”

“Awesome job in saving this little tux kitty,” said another. “Any wonder we love firemen so much?”

Another person said they stepped in to house the kitten after the rescue.

“We are fostering this little guy!” said the user. “Picked him up right after he arrived at BAS!! He’s so sweet!!”

Kittens were having themselves quite a week filled with mischief all over the country. The Cheektowaga Police Department in New York rescued a kitten that managed to find itself trapped underneath a car as the vehicle drove through a car wash then a mall where someone heard it meowing, the Cheekowaga Police Department posted on Facebook.

The police were able to safely remove the kitten from the car.