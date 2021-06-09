Where’s the best place to buy fireworks in South Carolina? Tell us your favorite spots

Nathan Brothers shops for fireworks Tuesday at Red Rocket in Fort Mill. tkimball@heraldonline.com

The Fourth of July is just around the corner!

The State wants to know where you go to get the best fireworks in the Palmetto State.

Some South Carolina retailers are bracing for a shortage after 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic meant more and more people buying fireworks to pop themselves at their homes. South Carolina also has less restrictive laws on buying, selling and setting off fireworks compared to some neighboring states.

Popping fireworks on July 4th is a national tradition, so we want to make sure South Carolinians are in the know.

We’ll share our results here and in our daily afternoon newsletter on Friday, June 11. Sign up for that newsletter here.

From the Upstate to the Midlands and the Lowcountry, we want to hear about the the best places to pop and watch fireworks in South Carolina.

Vote for your favorite fireworks shop below. If you’re having trouble seeing the survey, click here.