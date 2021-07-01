Deputy, 2 employees working on sewer line are shot in Spartanburg, officials say

Two public water employees and a sheriff’s deputy were shot in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Thursday. Screengrab from WYFF video

Two city water employees and a sheriff’s deputy in Spartanburg, South Carolina were shot Thursday, according to police and media reports.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Cleveland Park while a team was working to repair a sewer main, Jennifer Candler, spokesperson for Spartanburg Water, WYFF reported.

A man walked up, asked them what they were doing and started shooting, according to the TV station.

The deputy was shot twice in the arm and is expected to survive, Fox Carolina reported. The two city employees were taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told media outlets that deputies were engaged in a standoff with the suspect, who barricaded himself inside a home.

The standoff ended shortly before 5:30 p.m. and the scene was secured shortly before Wright held a news conference, Fox Carolina reported.

He did not release any information about the suspect.