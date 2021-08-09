Lottery win means SC man can celebrate with a new schedule. ‘I’ll work a little less’

A South Carolina man scored a big lottery prize, and he’s celebrating with a brand new work schedule.

The winner said he’s reducing his work hours after his $5 scratch-off ticket hit the jackpot, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

“I enjoy working,” said the man, who wasn’t identified in the lottery’s news release. “But I’ll work a little less.”

He scored the $200,000 prize after he went to a Sav Way store in Florence, roughly 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach. While at the Second Loop Road location, officials said he tried his luck on the Pink Sapphire Payout game.

The man’s scratch-off won the top prize in the game, beating 1-in-750,000 odds. Officials said he pocketed $138,000 after taxes.

“I’m super, super, super happy,” the winner told the S.C. Education Lottery.

It’s not the first time someone has considered changing their work plans after getting a big windfall.

In May, officials said a Powerball prize led a school worker to quit her job in South Carolina.

And in North Carolina, a machine mechanic said he hoped to retire after winning $10 million, McClatchy News reported in 2019.

