Search underway for man who escaped from Lexington County sheriff’s deputies

A search for a wanted man that began overnight continued Wednesday morning, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were still looking for 21-year-old Jeremiah Griffin, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

On Tuesday night, Griffin escaped deputies as they tried to arrest him after they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on Shell Mound Court in West Columbia, according to the release.

Information on how Griffin got away from deputies was not available.

After he ran away, K-9 police dogs were called to the scene but they were unable to track him, the sheriff’s department said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Griffin was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with dark shorts in the area of Sausage Lane and Kitti Wake Drive, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department did not say if Griffin is considered a threat to the community, but anyone who sees him is asked call 911.

There was no word on the charges facing Griffin from this incident. No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

There are previous charges pending against Griffin, for failure to appear bond violation on a June 20 arrest on traffic charges, Lexington County court records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER