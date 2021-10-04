These SC lottery tickets were one number from hitting the jackpot — but still won big

A pair of South Carolina lottery tickets were each one number away from hitting the jackpot — and just missed out on millions.

The tickets still scored big prizes, but no one has come forward yet to claim them, the S.C. Education Lottery said Monday.

The first big win came after a lottery player stopped at Carlisle Crossing in Boiling Springs. At the Spartanburg-area convenience store, officials said someone tried their luck on the Mega Millions game.

The ticket ended up beating 1-in-931,001 odds to match five numbers in Friday’s drawing. That meant the ticket was worth $10,000 but didn’t score the $34 million jackpot, the S.C. Education Lottery said.

About 30 miles northeast in Blacksburg, another lucky ticket was sold at Mike’s Food Store. That ticket matched five numbers in the Powerball game, beating 1-in-913,129 odds, according to lottery officials.

That ticket — which was worth $50,000 — won big during Saturday’s drawing. That’s shy of the top prize of $635 million, officials said.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 28-38-42-47-52, with Powerball number 1. In Mega Millions, the lucky combination was 21-25-36-62-63, with Megaball number 6.

It turns out, “those two tickets were the only ones sold in SC that were one number away in the drawings this weekend,” spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

The prizes hadn’t been claimed as of about 10:50 a.m. Monday, so “check your tickets,” officials said in a news release.

The winners still have about six months to come forward.

