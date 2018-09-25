Collision closed multiple lanes, in both directions, of major Midlands highway

Several lanes of traffic were closed on a major Midlands highway Tuesday night following a collision.
Traffic going in both directions of I-20 in Lexington County was affected by the crash. Three lanes were closed, with the two center eastbound lanes closed and one in the westbound direction, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at 7:52 p.m., about 1 mile east of Exit 63, which is the Bush River Road exit, SCDOT reported. All lanes were reported to be reopened at 9:11 p.m.
There was a truck on top of the concrete barriers in the middle of the interstate, according to an eyewitness, who reported that the collision involved four or five cars.
Multiple injuries were reported, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but he said none of them were considered life threatening.
Jones could not confirm the number of vehicles involved, but said that they were the result of two collisions in the same area.
The area is already crowded by construction, which is occurring between mile marker 55 and 58, according to SCDOT. Construction isn’t scheduled to end until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments