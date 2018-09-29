Deputies will patrol these Lexington roads this weekend

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it will be keeping a closer watch on these roads this week.
- Calks Ferry Road
- Copper Bluff Road
- Edmund Highway
- Ephrata Drive
- Highway 321 Gaston
- Nottingham Road
- Old Lexington Road
- Old Orangeburg Road
- Priceville Road
- Quail Valley West
Edmund Highway often makes the sheriff’s department list of thoroughfares to keep a keen eye on.
“As a major artery of the county, Edmund Highway is often going to be on our list of locations for scheduled patrols,” department spokesperson Adam Myrick said. “It’s a well-traveled road full of drivers who we want to help keep safe.”
Deputies will monitor traffic for typical road violations like speeding, DUI, and seat belts.
