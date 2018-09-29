Traffic

September 29, 2018 8:58 AM

Deputies will patrol these Lexington roads this weekend

By David Travis Bland

tbland@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it will be keeping a closer watch on these roads this week.

  • Calks Ferry Road
  • Copper Bluff Road
  • Edmund Highway
  • Ephrata Drive
  • Highway 321 Gaston
  • Nottingham Road
  • Old Lexington Road
  • Old Orangeburg Road
  • Priceville Road
  • Quail Valley West

Edmund Highway often makes the sheriff’s department list of thoroughfares to keep a keen eye on.

“As a major artery of the county, Edmund Highway is often going to be on our list of locations for scheduled patrols,” department spokesperson Adam Myrick said. “It’s a well-traveled road full of drivers who we want to help keep safe.”

Deputies will monitor traffic for typical road violations like speeding, DUI, and seat belts.

