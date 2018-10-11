Interstate 26 westbound near Chapin backing up as a tree falls across all lanes

Traffic is backing up on Interstate 26 westbound as a tree fell across all lanes.
The blockage is near mile marker 90 only about a mile after exit 91 to Chapin. Traffic was backed up for mile or more, according to Department of Transportation maps.
The SCDOT should be en route to clear the lanes, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol said.
No word on any wrecks or injuries the tree may have caused.
The fallen tree was reported just after 6 a.m. by the SCDOT. The obstruction reportedly blocked all lanes for a while. As of 6:45, the left lane has been cleared, freeing up some traffic.
The tree likely fell from wind, wet ground conditions caused by Hurricane Michael.
Comments