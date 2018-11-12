Overturned logging truck closes portion of highway in Midlands during commute, officials say

An overturned logging truck has closed part of a highway running through the Midlands Monday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
The truck is currently resting on its side on Highway 601, and is blocking Vanboklen Road in Eastover, the fire department reported.
In addition to dumping its payload of wood, the truck is also spilling fuel onto the highway, according to the fire department. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notifed about the fuel leak.
The fire department said drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
There is no word on what affect the closed highway will have on the evening commute, or how much traffic will be backed up, but the road is not expected to be opened immediately.
The fuel spill and the dumped logs will take some time to clean up, according to the fire department.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
