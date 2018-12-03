Traffic

Part of major Lexington roadway closed after crash, police say

By Emily Bohatch

December 03, 2018 02:51 PM

Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parts of a major Lexington street closed after an accident, according to a Tweet from the Lexington Police Department.

All inbound lanes of Main Street closed Monday at about 2:45 p.m. after a crash near the 200 block, near Lake Drive, according to the Tweet.

By about 3 p.m., police cleared the roadway, and traffic was allowed to return to normal, according to another Tweet from the police department.

