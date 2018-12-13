Traffic

I-20 closed in one direction in Lexington County, troopers say

By Emily Bohatch

December 13, 2018 02:02 PM

Interstate 20 West was blocked after a crash at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a Tweet from the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The crash happened in Lexington County near the U.S. 1 exit, which goes to the Columbia airport, according to a Tweet from S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones.

Traffic is being rerouted onto U.S. 1, according to the Tweet.

Troopers told commuters to expect delays Thursday as they clear the road.

