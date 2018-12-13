Traffic

Gas line break has major Columbia road blocked. It may affect your 5 o’clock commute

By David Travis Bland

December 13, 2018 04:20 PM

Huger and Gervais streets in Columbia, South Carolina
Columbia Police are blocking a major road in downtown Columbia because of a gas line break.

Huger Street between the 1100 and 1200 block is closed. That block of Huger intersects with Gervais Street in the Vista near a McDonalds, which is a busy route during 5 o’clock traffic.

Columbia Fire Department and SCE&G crews are on the scene making repairs to the leak, according to Columbia Police Department.

CPD says to find an alternative route if you usually travel on Huger Street.

