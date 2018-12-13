Gas line break has major Columbia road blocked. It may affect your 5 o’clock commute

Columbia Police are blocking a major road in downtown Columbia because of a gas line break.
Huger Street between the 1100 and 1200 block is closed. That block of Huger intersects with Gervais Street in the Vista near a McDonalds, which is a busy route during 5 o’clock traffic.
Columbia Fire Department and SCE&G crews are on the scene making repairs to the leak, according to Columbia Police Department.
CPD says to find an alternative route if you usually travel on Huger Street.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments