Plan on leaving the Midlands on I-26 West? Interstate blocked near Newberry

By David Travis Bland

December 15, 2018 09:40 AM

Map of I-26 where a tractor trailer wreck is blocking all westbound lanes. The black indicates where traffic is halted. The red shows heavy congestion.
NEWBERRY, SC

Traveling out of the Midlands on Interstate 26 will be tougher.

A tractor trailer truck hauling fruit has overturned and is blocking all lanes of I-26 a mile west of exit 72, which is near Newberry. The interstate is closed beyond exit 72 with traffic at a full stop, DOT maps show.

The SCDOT shows that traffic is heavy and backing up from just before mile mark 74 up to just before exit 72 for SC-121.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s department is directing traffic onto SC-121 to US-76 then to Jalapa Road which connects back to the interstate.

“Heavy traffic will be expected on SC 121, US 76, and Jalapa Road,” the sheriff’s department said.

People traveling out of the Midlands on Saturday morning to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg should expect delays.

