Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider killed in head-on crash, Lexington County Coroner says

A Lexington man was killed Sunday when his motorcycle was hit head-on by another vehicle, the Lexington County Coroner said in a news release.
The driver of a 2003 Harley-Davidson “sustained fatal injuries and died on scene,” according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, who reported the crash on the South Carolina Highway Patrol media line.
The motorcycle rider was identified as Leonard P. Morrow by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
The 70-year-old Lexington man was riding in the 5100 block of Platt Springs Road when the fatal collision occurred around 3:15 p.m., according to Fisher’s news release.
The crash occurred near the intersection with Sandy Springs Lane, not far from a Walmart Supercenter.
Morrow, who was wearing a helmet, was heading east on Platt Springs Road and a 2015 Nissan was in the westbound lane, Southern said on the media line.
The Nissan “had just entered the roadway crossed through the median and collided with (Morrow) head-on,” Fisher’ said in a news release.
The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seat belt, but was taken to an area hospital after sustaining injuries, Southern said on the media line. The passenger of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt, but only “sustained minor injures,” according to Southern’s report on the media line.
There is no word if there will be any criminal charges as a result of the fatal wreck.
The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
