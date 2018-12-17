Traffic

Major highway ramp was blocked in Lexington County after multi-car crash, SC trooper says

By Emily Bohatch

December 17, 2018 08:53 AM

A major highway in Lexington County was blocked on one side and congested on the other after a crash Monday morning, according to a tweet from S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones.

The Interstate 77 exit ramp coming from the northbound lanes of Interstate 26 East was blocked at about 8 p.m., according the the Tweet.

The lanes feeding from I-26 West were also slow moving, according to the Tweet.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to a Tweet from the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

The area was cleared before 10 p.m., according to a Tweet from Jones.

The S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.

