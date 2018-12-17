Evening traffic blocked on I-26 by overturned tractor-trailer, SC officials say

All westbound lanes of a major interstate running through South Carolina have been blocked by a collision, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
The collision occurred at about 4:45 p.m., SCDOT tweeted.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported an overturned tractor-trailer is blocking drivers who are making the evening commute on I-26, per WACH.
The 18-wheel truck is immobilized on I-26, near Exit 154-A, in Orangeburg County, SCDOT reported.
No injuries have been reported currently, and emergency responders are on the scene of the wreck, according to WIS.
There is no word what caused the truck to overturn, or if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
