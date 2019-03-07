Two killed in Richland County crash that shut down interstate, highway patrol says

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle collision that temporarily shut down a busy highway in Richland County.
The deadly wreck occurred just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 77, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash was near the 28 mile marker, which is in Blythewood.
Jones said the driver of a 2008 Nissan Altima was heading north on I-77 and stopped the car because of traffic. The Nissan was hit from behind by a 2005 Toyota SUV, highway patrol said.
Both the driver of the Nissan and a front-seat passenger were killed in the crash, and were pronounced dead on scene, according to highway patrol.
The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt, but was injured in the collision and taken to an area hospital, Jones said.
There have been no updates on that driver’s condition.
Jones did not say if the people in the Nissan were wearing seat belts, and their identities will not be made public until the Richland County Coroner’s Office notifies their families.
There is no word if criminal charges will be filed.
All northbound lanes on I-77 were closed for more than two hours, according to tweets from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
As of 1 a.m., the left lane was still closed on I-77 northbound, according to updates on Twitter from SCDOT.
The fatal crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.
