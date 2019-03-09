Traffic

Driving near downtown Lexington Saturday afternoon? Streets closed for Shamrock Parade

By David Travis Bland

March 09, 2019 09:59 AM

Irish dancers at Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Shamrock Parade
LEXINGTON, SC

The pipes, the pipes are calling in downtown Lexington on Saturday. 

The Lexington County Blowfish are hosting the 2019 St. Patrick’s Shamrock Parade and Festival at the IceHouse Amphitheater from noon until 5 p.m.. 

The festival also features a parade that goes through Main Street in Lexington and will cause other streets to be closed.

The parade and streets closing begin around 1:45 p.m. and continue until about 3:30 p.m., Lexingont Police Department said. Main Street will be blocked beginning near Columbia Avenue and W. Main Street. N. Lake Drive and S. Lake Drive will also be barricaded off near the city center. 

Detours have been established and a map released of the blocks and go-arounds by the police.

Shamrock Parade street blocks
Map of road blocks and detours for the 2019 Shamrock Parade in downtown Lexington. Main Street is closed from 1:45 p.m. to around 3:30 p.m.
Provided by LPD

