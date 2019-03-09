Driving near downtown Lexington Saturday afternoon? Streets closed for Shamrock Parade

The pipes, the pipes are calling in downtown Lexington on Saturday.

The Lexington County Blowfish are hosting the 2019 St. Patrick’s Shamrock Parade and Festival at the IceHouse Amphitheater from noon until 5 p.m..

The festival also features a parade that goes through Main Street in Lexington and will cause other streets to be closed.

The parade and streets closing begin around 1:45 p.m. and continue until about 3:30 p.m., Lexingont Police Department said. Main Street will be blocked beginning near Columbia Avenue and W. Main Street. N. Lake Drive and S. Lake Drive will also be barricaded off near the city center.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The State

Detours have been established and a map released of the blocks and go-arounds by the police.