More than 20 people hospitalized following bus crash with SUV, SC cops say

More than 20 people were taken to South Carolina hospitals Saturday after a bus and an SUV were involved in a crash.
The wreck in Georgetown County was called a “Mass Casualty Incident” by Midway Fire Rescue on its Facebook page.
No deaths were reported as a result of the crash, but 23 people were taken to multiple hospitals, including the driver of the car who was in critical condition and airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina, WPDE reported. The car driver’s injuries were called “life threatening,” according to WMBF.
There were 38 people on the bus when it ended up overturned into a ditch on Browns Ferry Road just before 7:30 a.m., Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Chief Tony Hucks said, WBTW reported.
That is about 40 miles from Myrtle Beach, Google Maps shows.
The S.C. Highway Patrol said the Williamsburg County transit bus out of Kingstree was heading in the opposite direction of a Mitsubishi SUV when they collided, per WPDE.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by highway patrol.
The driver of the SUV was entrapped and had to extricated before being airlifted, according to WBTW.
While 22 passengers from the bus were taken to hospitals, “at least five refused medical attention,” WMBF reported.
Midway Fire Rescue reported crews worked at the scene of the wreck for three hours.
