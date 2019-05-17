Traffic

Your commute on Clemson Road is about to get much worse next week

Drivers who regularly use Clemson Road might want to think about taking another route next week.

Richland County announced on Friday that lanes will be closed on portions of Clemson Road between Old Clemson Road and the intersection with Earth Road starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Road crews will be working to install utilities and drainage pipes daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the county said in a news release. The road work is expected to last through Friday and will cause “significant traffic delays” throughout the week, the county anticipates.

The county is asking drivers to consider alternate commutes to avoid the construction area during those times.

