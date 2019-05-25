Traffic

Lexington deputies on these roads Memorial Day weekend, and Columbia cops set up stops

100 Deadly Days of Summer? South Carolina troopers hope that’s wrong.

Memorial Day weekend starts what South Carolina troopers annually call the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. Jeff Vissage with York County 9-1-1 Driving School gives tips to parents and students on how to stay safe while driving. By
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have patrols on these roads this Memorial Day weekend.

  • Old Lexington Road
  • Robbie Road
  • GreenPines Road
  • Emory Lane
  • Mimosa Drive
  • Clay Hill Road
  • Mac Circle
  • Lena Drive
  • Cross Road
  • Chapin Road

The Columbia Police Department also announced it will have checkpoints set up citywide on Saturday, May 25.

Other law enforcement agencies, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol, have said they’ll have sobriety checkpoints set up around the state for the holiday weekend.

David Travis Bland

David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.
