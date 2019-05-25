Lexington deputies on these roads Memorial Day weekend, and Columbia cops set up stops

100 Deadly Days of Summer? South Carolina troopers hope that’s wrong. Memorial Day weekend starts what South Carolina troopers annually call the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. Jeff Vissage with York County 9-1-1 Driving School gives tips to parents and students on how to stay safe while driving. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Memorial Day weekend starts what South Carolina troopers annually call the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. Jeff Vissage with York County 9-1-1 Driving School gives tips to parents and students on how to stay safe while driving.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have patrols on these roads this Memorial Day weekend.

Old Lexington Road

Robbie Road

GreenPines Road

Emory Lane

Mimosa Drive

Clay Hill Road

Mac Circle

Lena Drive

Cross Road

Chapin Road

The Columbia Police Department also announced it will have checkpoints set up citywide on Saturday, May 25.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

#MemorialDayWeekend In your fun this holiday weekend, don't forget to obey the rules of the road. #TargetZeroSC #BuckleUp #DontDrinkandDrive The #CPDSC Traffic Safety Unit will conduct public safety checkpoints to keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/nKVXvpPbsC — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 24, 2019

Other law enforcement agencies, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol, have said they’ll have sobriety checkpoints set up around the state for the holiday weekend.

Going out this weekend? So are we!!! If you see us at one of the many sobriety check points, make sure and say hello. pic.twitter.com/jgrsJGUuIj — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) May 25, 2019