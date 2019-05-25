Lexington deputies on these roads Memorial Day weekend, and Columbia cops set up stops

100 Deadly Days of Summer? South Carolina troopers hope that’s wrong.
Memorial Day weekend starts what South Carolina troopers annually call the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. Jeff Vissage with York County 9-1-1 Driving School gives tips to parents and students on how to stay safe while driving.

Memorial Day weekend starts what South Carolina troopers annually call the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. Jeff Vissage with York County 9-1-1 Driving School gives tips to parents and students on how to stay safe while driving.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have patrols on these roads this Memorial Day weekend.
Old Lexington Road
Robbie Road
GreenPines Road
Emory Lane
Mimosa Drive
Clay Hill Road
Mac Circle
Lena Drive
Cross Road
Chapin Road
The Columbia Police Department also announced it will have checkpoints set up citywide on Saturday, May 25.
