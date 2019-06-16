Columbia man on his way to lunch dies in motorcycle crash, park rangers in NC say

A Columbia man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway. News & Observer file photo

A Columbia man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on a scenic highway in North Carolina, National Park Service rangers said.

Park rangers said the deadly wreck on a stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway running through North Carolina occurred just after noon, WYFF reported.

Bryant Chandler was heading south with a group of motorcycle riders when he ran into the back of another biker, who had slowed down to make a turn, according to WSPA. The wreck was at a park entrance near the county line for Buncombe and Yancey counties, the TV station reported.

The 60-year-old South Carolina resident crashed as he and his group were preparing to stop for lunch at Mt. Mitchell State Park, per Augusta Free Press.

Park rangers said CPR was administered to Chandler, but he died at the scene, according to WHNS.

An investigation continues into the collision, which was the fifth deadly crash this year on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a road that runs “from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia ... to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” the Citizen Times reported.

A Greenville, South Carolina, woman was killed after a motorcycle crash on the Foothills Parkway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park where she was a passenger, The State reported.