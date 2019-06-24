Three killed in crash blocking major highway to Columbia, SC cops say

Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported. South Carolina Highway Patrol

Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck Monday on a major highway connecting Columbia and Charleston, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on a section of Interstate 26 in Orangeburg, according to the Highway Patrol.

The collision involving a tractor-trailer blocked all lanes of travel on I-26, the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported.

The 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading east when it crossed the median and collided “head on” with a 2008 Toyota van, Lance Cpl. David Jones said.

Three of the four people in the van were killed, while the other was airlifted to a hospital with “serious injuries,” according to Jones.

The driver of the truck was wearing his seat belt but was also injured in the wreck and had to be taken to an area hospital, Jones said.

The deadly wreck occurred near Exit 154-A, for US-301, per SCDOT.

Detours have been set up, and the Highway Patrol is warning all drivers heading west toward Columbia to expect delays.

“As troopers investigate this crash, please know that it may take some time. Pack your patience,” Jones tweeted. “Most importantly, keep these victims and ... (their) family in your thoughts & prayers.”

Jones said eastbound traffic on I-26 is moving slowly near the site of the crash. He tweeted “onlookers slow and almost stop to take pictures,” before adding the instruction “KEEP MOVING!”

One person tweeted it was a “horrific wreck.”

Information on possible criminal charges was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.





If your east bound on 26, you will see a backup of traffic stretching from the 154mm back past the 147mm as onlookers slow and almost stop to take pictures. KEEP MOVING! pic.twitter.com/f4DlJebzBq — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) June 24, 2019 This collision involves 3 fatality victims. As troopers investigate this crash, please know that it may take some time. Pack your patience if your west on I26 in Orangeburg and most importantly, keep these victims and there family in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/an0i91WyzZ — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) June 24, 2019 If your traveling west on I26 near Orangeburg, the best detour is to get off at the 159mm and follow US176. EXPECT DELAYS heading toward Columbia from Charleston! pic.twitter.com/dmChlTe2Sq — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) June 24, 2019 1st Detour: Exit I-26 west at US-301 north. Take US-301 north to US-176. You can continue traveling on US-176 or go south on SC-33 and get back onto I-26 west at the 149 mile marker. — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) June 24, 2019 2nd detour: Take I-26 west and exit at the 159 mile marker. Make a right onto Homestead rd. Take Homestead rd to US-301. Take US-301 north to US-176. — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) June 24, 2019

