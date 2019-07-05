Overturned dump truck blocks I-20 in Columbia, causes traffic standstill

Traffic on I-20 westbound was at a standstill on July 5 after a dump truck overturned and closed two lanes.
South Carolina Department of Transportation
Columbia, SC
A dump truck caused a standstill on I-20 in Columbia on Friday morning.
The truck overturned around 10 a.m. on July 5 on I-20 westbound at exit 70. Two right lanes were closed.
The accident caused injuries, according to highway patrol spokesperson David Jones, but it was unclear what those injuries were.
