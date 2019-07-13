Traffic
Tractor-trailer overturns after it hits a boat in middle of SC road
U.S. 501 straightening could threaten downtown Myrtle Beach shops
Any extremely early Myrtle Beach goers from inland would have gotten held up, Saturday morning.
An overturned tractor-trailer closed down lanes of highway 501, a popular route to the each, between Aynor and Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The truck flipped onto its side after striking a boat that was in the middle of the road, authorities said. Fire and rescue crews got the call about the wreck around 3:20 a.m., and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Photos show what appears to be a UPS tractor-trailer over turned beyond a wrecked boat and boat engine with debris littering the roadway.
The Highway Patrol is investigating. Troopers have not said how they believe the boat got in the road.
No serious injuries were reported.
Comments