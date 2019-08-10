Traffic

Lexington citizen complaints lead to increased patrols on these roads, deputies say

LEXINGTON, SC

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is increasing patrols on certain roads because of complaints about drivers from citizens, according to the agency

Over the next few days, patrols on these roads will be increased:

  • Jamestown court
  • Spring Hill Road
  • Beech Creek Drive
  • Crestridge Drive
  • Shirway Road
  • Pond Branch Road
  • Highway 3
  • South Carolina Highway 6
  • Calvary Church Road
  • Cedar Road

Deputies will be on the look out for reckless and inattentive drivers, the department said.

