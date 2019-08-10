Lexington citizen complaints lead to increased patrols on these roads, deputies say

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is increasing patrols on certain roads because of complaints about drivers from citizens, according to the agency

Over the next few days, patrols on these roads will be increased:

Jamestown court

Spring Hill Road

Beech Creek Drive

Crestridge Drive

Shirway Road

Pond Branch Road

Highway 3

South Carolina Highway 6

Calvary Church Road

Cedar Road

Deputies will be on the look out for reckless and inattentive drivers, the department said.

