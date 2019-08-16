Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes at Malfunction Junction

South Carolina Department of Transportation

All lanes of an exit off of Interstate 20 westbound were blocked by an overturned tractor trailer Friday morning.

The trailer was carrying paper products and no injuries occurred, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones.

All lanes near the Interstate 26 eastbound exit 64A toward Charleston were blocked at the major highway web known as “Malfunction Junction” as of 10:50 a.m.

Check back for updates.