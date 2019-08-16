Traffic

Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes at Malfunction Junction

South Carolina Department of Transportation
Columbia, SC

All lanes of an exit off of Interstate 20 westbound were blocked by an overturned tractor trailer Friday morning.

The trailer was carrying paper products and no injuries occurred, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones.

All lanes near the Interstate 26 eastbound exit 64A toward Charleston were blocked at the major highway web known as “Malfunction Junction” as of 10:50 a.m.

Check back for updates.

Isabella Cueto
Isabella Cueto is a bilingual multimedia journalist covering Lexington County, one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. She previously worked as a reporter for the Medill Justice Project and WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. She is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she studied journalism and theatre arts.
  Comments  