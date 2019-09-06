2 ramps on Interstate 20 in Lexington will close next week

In this 2018 file photo, Interstate 40 westbound is closed to traffic at the Cable Hayne exit Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Wilmington, N.C. due to flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

Two ramps on Interstate 20 near Lexington will close to the public next week.

The ramps will be paved on consecutive nights beginning Thursday, Sept. 12. The westbound on-ramp at Longs Pond Road will close at 11:30 p.m. until 4 a.m. Friday morning. Drivers will be detoured on Two Notch Road to Industrial Drive and then to South Lake Drive for the next nearest on-ramp.

The next night, the eastbound off-ramp at Longs Pond Road will close from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday. Drivers instead should continue down to Exit 55, re-enter the interstate going westbound and exit back at Exit 51.

The paving is part of a widening project that will add a third inside lane to I-20 between mile marker 60 at U.S. 378 to mile marker 49 at Longs Pond Road.

